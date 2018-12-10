Deepika, Ranveer dance their heart out at Isha Ambani’s sangeet

The star-studded sangeet of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal is currently ruling the internet. The lavish function was full of B-town stars and many other VIP celebrities.



Among Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwariya Rai, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Bollywood’s newlywed couple Ranveer and Deepika also danced their heart out on the beats of Khallibali, Gallan Goodiyan, Chogada and Tareefan.

Check out the videos here:

​Ranveer and Deepika got married in a close gathering just in presence of their close friends and family members in a Sindhi and a Konkani style wedding on 14-15 December at Lake Como, Italy. They hosted a reception in Bengaluru earlier, on November 21, the second one on 28 November in Mumbai and a third reception for all their friends from the film industry on December 1.

