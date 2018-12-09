Mata hails ´exciting´ Man Utd win after frustrating run

London: Juan Mata says Manchester United´s "complete performance" against Fulham was just the tonic for a team that has endured a frustrating start to the season.



United started Saturday´s game on a four-match winless streak, leaving them well behind in the race for a top-four Premier League finish, but overpowered bottom club Fulham 4-1 at Old Trafford.

Ashley Young, Mata and Romelu Lukaku netted in an impressive first-half display, with Marcus Rashford sealing a 4-1 win after substitute Aboubakar Kamara had reduced the deficit from the spot.

Mata told MUTV the performance and result were "basically what we needed".

"Good start, good goals, creating a lot of chances, making the fans excited about the game, about our performance," the Spaniard said.

"We know that we are not in the position that we want to be and should be, so every game I go onto the pitch, or we go onto the pitch, I think about giving everything for the fans and giving a performance like today, so we must face every game like we did today."

Mata was one of four changes to the line-up following the 2-2 midweek draw with Arsenal and made an important contribution, becoming the third Spanish player to score 50 goals and register 50 assists in Premier League history.

"It´s not bad," he said. "Fifty and 50. When I came to the Premier League a few years ago I was very excited and very motivated about my period in the Premier League and I am enjoying it so much.

"I am lucky to have been able to score and assist that many goals but I am still hungry for more. I want more assists, more goals, more enjoyment in the pitch, so hopefully I can do (so)."