Yasir Shah thanks PM Imran, ISPR DG for sending congratulatory messages

Yasir Shah on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and military spokesman Major General Asfi Ghafoor for sending congratulatory messages to him for becoming fastest bowler to take 200 wickets in test cricket.

He used Twitter account to express gratitude for the love he received from fans in Pakistan and around the world.

"Special thanks to PM @ImranKhanPTI and @OfficialDGISPR for their messages," said he.

He also posted a picture which he said is dedicated to his mother, and after thanking everyone who played a vital role in his journey the leg spinner concluded his post with "Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan)" slogan.