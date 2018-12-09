The Cut writer apologizes for calling Priyanka Chopra a ‘global scam artist’

The writer of the article that caused a havoc on social media, terming Priyanka Chopra a ‘global scam artist’ for tying the knot with Nick Jonas, has stepped forth apologizing for her actions.



Mariah Smith from The Cut, came forward on Saturday issuing a public apology on her Twitter handle for her article containing 'racist' and 'sexist' elements towards the Bollywood megastar.

“I want to sincerely apologize to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and to the readers, I offended and hurt with my words. I do not condone racism, xenophobia, or sexism. I take full responsibility for what I wrote, and I was wrong. I am truly sorry,” read her statement.

The article had referred to the Quantico starlet a ‘global scam artist’ and was soon taken down by the publication subsequent to a hefty amount of backlash.

The Cut had earlier apologized as well, saying: “Upon further editorial review, we found this story did not meet our standards. We’ve removed it and apologize.”