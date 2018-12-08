Quarter Finals: 13th CNS International Squash Championship 2018

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Quarter Finals of the 13th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship 2018 started here at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club Saddar Karachi.
The Championship carries a prize money of US$ 18,000.
The following are the results of the Quarter Finals: (Prefix number denotes seeding, upsets results are in bold)
Results: Quarter Finals
Top Half
[9/16] Youssef Ibrahim (EGY) bt [1] Arturo Salazar (MEX) 9-11, 11-2, 12-10, 11-6 (45 mins)
[7] Shahjahan Khan (PAK) bt [4] Ammar Altamimi (KUW) 5-11, 12-10, 11-3, 11-2 (30 mins)
Bottom Half
[3] Farhan Mehboob (PAK) bt [9/16] Tsz Kwan Lau (HKG) 11-2, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4 (28 mins)
[2] Asim Khan (PAK) bt [5] Rui Soares (POR) 6-11, 4-11, 11-1, 11-8, 11-9 (60 mins)
Tomorrow’s (Sunday) Fixture Semi Final:
[9/16] Youssef Ibrahim (EGY) Vs [7] Shahjahan Khan (PAK) at 1445 hrs
[3] Farhan Mehboob (PAK) Vs [2] Asim Khan (PAK) at 1615 hrs
