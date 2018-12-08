Ambanis serve food to 5,100 differently-abled people as Isha Ambani wedding nears

With Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding festivities going in full swing, latest pictures from their celebrations have come afloat where the couple can be seen serving food at the ‘Anna Seva’.



During the ceremony, the bride and groom along with family members served food to over 5,100 people, large chunk of which were differently-abled people.

It was also revealed through a statement by the Ambani’s spokesperson that the food will continue to be served three times a day from December 7 to 10.

“Ambanis seek Udaipur’s blessings for their Daughter’s wedding through a special ‘Anna Seva’ - To serve food to 5100 people 3 times a day from 7-10 December - To support 108 traditional Indian Crafts through a Swadesh Bazaar,” read the statement.

Moreover, it was revealed: “7th December 2018: As a mark of respect and gratitude to the city of Udaipur, and to seek their blessings for the upcoming wedding of their daughter, the family has commenced a special “Anna Seva” - taking up the auspicious task of feeding 5100 people (majority of them with special abilities) three times every day from 7th to 10th December.”

The occasion also included business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Ajay Piramal with their respective families who interacted with the guests and served them food.



