Mehwish Hayat congratulates Yasir Shah for fastest 200 wickets

Pakistani actress, model and singer Mehwish Hayat has applauded leg-spinner Yasir Shah for his 200 fastest wickets in Test cricket.



Mehwish Hayat tweeted, “I stand with the whole nation in applauding Yasir Shah's amazing achievement in being the fastest bowler to get to 200 test wickets.”

She went on to say “It just goes to show that Pakistanis can not only compete with the best but be the best.”

Sharing the picture of her with Yasir Shah, the actress congratulated the spinner saying “you’re our pride!”



