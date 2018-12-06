Priyanka Chopra looks stunningly hot on the cover of Vogue US

Priyanka Chopra has become the first Indian actress to be on the cover of Vogue US magazine.



The Bollywood actress tied the knot with Nick Jonas on December 1 and 2, 2018, at the beautiful Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur.

On December 1, the couple got hitched as per Christian traditions and the service was officiated by Nick's father. The newlyweds stunned in Ralph Lauren attire.

The actor has featured on the January issue of the elite magazine and last week they unveiled a few unmissable photos of her from the photoshoot.

Moreover, Priyanka also opened up about her love story with Nick Jonas to the magazine and they did a romantic shoot for them. Today, finally, Vogue unveiled the cover of their January issue and it's indeed worth the wait.

On the cover, PeeCee is seen wearing a Tom Ford outfit. She has donned a beige coloured dress with a plunging neckline and leopard print broad belt tied around the waist. She opted for a shiny bronzer look with dark red lipstick. Hair tied in a messy bun rounded her sexy look.

Priyanka posted the cover on her Instagram page with a caption stating, "Vogue, January 2019 Shot by #annieleibovitz @voguemagazine link in bio! cc: @jilldemling @tonnegood @abbyaguirre @patidubroff @garrennewyork"



