Terrorist killed, two troops injured in DG Khan clash: ISPR

DERA GHAZI KHAN: One terrorist was killed and another injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in tribal area of DG Khan on Thursday.
According to a press release issued by ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army, the clash began when terrorists fired on a recce patrol of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab).
Two security forces personnel Col Ayub and Sep Rehan, were injured in the exchange of fire.
