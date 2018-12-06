close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 6, 2018

Terrorist killed, two troops injured in DG Khan clash: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

DERA GHAZI KHAN: One terrorist was killed and another injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in tribal area of DG Khan on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army, the clash began when terrorists fired on a recce patrol of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab).

Two security forces personnel Col Ayub and Sep Rehan, were injured in the exchange of fire.

