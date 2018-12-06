Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘2.0’ smashes box office with Rs500 crore in a week

The latest Bollywood release ‘2.0’ is smashing the box office with it swiftly soaring to the Rs500 crore mark worldwide with a mere span of seven days.



The news was publicized by famed Indian producer Karan Johar who presented the Hinid version of the Akshay Kummar and Rajnikanth-starrer, and rejoiced the speedy success of the venture.

“A box office PHENOMENA!!!! 500 crores worldwide!!!!! We at @DharmaMovies are so proud to be associated with the HINDI version of this movie marvel!!!! @shankarshanmugh #RAJNISIR @akshaykumar @LycaProductions,” he tweeted.

The film will also be getting screened at 56,000 theaters across China in May 2019, distributed by China’s leading HY Media, as a statement by Lyca Productions read: “Lyca Productions Pvt. Ltd is proud to associate with HY Media, one of China’s most prominent production and distribution companies, for the Chinese release of 2.0, the magnum opus of director Shankar, starring pan-Asian Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar.”