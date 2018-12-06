KP govt responds to German envoy over 'costlier, lower quality' road tweet

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa responded to German envoy Martin Kobler on Thursday regarding a road costing more with ‘lower quality’ than the one built by villagers with support of a German bank.

In response to Kobler’s tweet, the official Twitter handle of KP’s Directorate of Information and Public Relations tweeted that the drainage structures built alongside the road have been overlooked in the reservation raised by the envoy.

"Excellency, the answer to your question is very simple. The road, you are pointing out to, does not show specifications and does not describe the kind of drainage system built along the road or the cross drainage structures.

Shoukat Yousafzai

Minister for Information and PRs, KP," the tweet stated.

Earlier, the emissary had questioned the KP government on Thursday for building a road with ‘lower quality’ that cost more than the one previously built by villagers.

Kobler had turned to Twitter sharing a picture of a road at KP’s Azakhel Bala which had previously been built by the villagers with the financial assistance of a German bank for Rs4 million.

He went on to highlight that the same road was built by the KP government again with ‘lower quality’ but a higher cost of Rs10 million.

“Look at this road at azakheel bala build by the villagers, financed by #Germany s @KfWpress. 1 km build by villagers cost 4 mio with a 12 inch layer. same road build by @KPGovernment costs 10 mio pkr with lower quality (6 inches). CAN YOU TELL ME WHY??” read the tweet.



