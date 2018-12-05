209 Hindu pilgrims arrive to attend rituals at Shadani Darbar

LAHORE: As many as 209 Hindu pilgrims arrived here on Wednesday through the Wagha Border to attend rituals at Shadani Darbar, Mirpur Mathelo, Sindh.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Wazir and local Hindu leaders welcomed the pilgrims at the Wagha Border crossing.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Board Tariq Wazir said that all arrangements, including accommodations, transport and security, had been completed.

Talking to the media, group leader Youjester Laal said, "We have come with a message of brotherhood, peace andlove.

" He added that Hindu pilgrims had come in Pakistan more than the last year.

"We are safe in Pakistan and enjoying complete religious freedom.

We have prayed for prosperity of Pakistan as well," he said.

Later, the pilgrims left for Sindh on the same day.

A central ceremony will be held at Shadani Darbar on Dec 6. The pilgrims will visit old worship place, Sadhu Bela Mandar, and others in Sindh during their stay.

The pilgrims will return to India on Dec 16.