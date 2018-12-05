close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 5, 2018

WATCH: 'PMLN supporter' selling eggs supports PM Imran's statement

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

Only a poor can understand the importance of what Imran Khan said about eggs, says a man who sells boiled eggs in the streets of the federal capital.

In a video being circulated on the social media, the man introduces himself as a security guard at shopping mall in Islamabad.

"I sell boiled eggs as a part time job after completing duty hours at  the shopping mall," he said pointing to a water cooler  containing the eggs.

Although he is a supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, he    lends  support to Imran Khan's statement of  developing poultry business in the country.

He said by selling eggs he earns enough to support his family and bear education expenses   of his  five boys who study at a local school. 

My children are intelligent and one of them topped in the exam. He said he doesn't need any loans or financial assistance.

Latest News

More From Pakistan