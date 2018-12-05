WATCH: 'PMLN supporter' selling eggs supports PM Imran's statement

Only a poor can understand the importance of what Imran Khan said about eggs, says a man who sells boiled eggs in the streets of the federal capital.

In a video being circulated on the social media, the man introduces himself as a security guard at shopping mall in Islamabad.

"I sell boiled eggs as a part time job after completing duty hours at the shopping mall," he said pointing to a water cooler containing the eggs.

Although he is a supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, he lends support to Imran Khan's statement of developing poultry business in the country.

He said by selling eggs he earns enough to support his family and bear education expenses of his five boys who study at a local school.

My children are intelligent and one of them topped in the exam. He said he doesn't need any loans or financial assistance.