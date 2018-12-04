Katrina Kaif voices concern for women without a platform to share their #MeToo stories

With B-Town enduring the aftermath of the #MeToo storm, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has come forward voicing concern and wishing more power to those women who are living without a voice and a platform where they can easily be heard.



In her interview with Vogue India, the 35-year-old Thugs of Hindostan star revealed how she has due to fortunate circumstances, remained safe from getting tangled in an unpleasant situation during her career but in spite of that, the actor does not question the existence of the grave issue.

Speaking about the movement, Kaif states: “It’s shaking up the film industry. There won’t be a single person who is not checking themselves and if they have ever behaved like this. They’re probably feeling fear as we sit and talk about it.”

She went on to add that the fear will undeniably lead to behavioral changes.

Moreover, the Tiger Zinda Hai starlet revealed: “It will also make it more taboo to make subtle comments and gestures in jest. But it exists across industries, and we all know that the world over there is a huge discrepancy in the amount of power women hold in the workplace as compared to men.

Voicing her concern for those victims of sexual harassment who exist without a platform, she stated: “That makes me think about the women who aren’t in big cities and not in a position to speak out or defend themselves. I do hope it will trickle down to other spheres—it’ll take time, but this is a start.”