'My breakup was a blessing', says Katrina Kaif on split with Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif has recently graced the cover of December issue of Vogue India. The actress has let her guards down and talked about her personal life which she summed up as “non-existent”.



While talking about the positive things in her life after she and Ranbir Kapoor broke up two years ago. “It’s probably one of the first times in my life where I really had only myself to focus on. And when you focus on yourself, often, the first thing you realize is that you don’t really know yourself. It’s like a period of not knowing, a period of being uncomfortable because you’re seeing yourself in your raw form without embellishments and then accepting that you don’t really know who you are.”

She shares in the interview that although she was sad, had moments of insecurity and self-doubt, she is grateful for it. “I now see it as a blessing because I was able to recognize my patterns, thought processes and things that I had been so sure of my whole life. I could see them from a whole different perspective,” the Fitoor actress said.



The actor refuses to believe in having any regrets and said, “The single-most useless emotion on the planet. Whatever decision you make at that time in your life, it’s the best decision you could have made at that moment. That’s why you made it! Now, it’s hindsight. Of what use is hindsight?”

The Bollywood diva attended the wedding reception of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, in Mumbai to congratulate the newly-wed couple. She donned a simple ivory saree.

On the professional front, Katrina is currently working on her next film ‘Bharat’ with Salman Khan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to release on Eid 2019. The last film 'Thugs of Hindostan' with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan did not please the fans but somehow her dancing skills worked. She is also looking forward to the release of ‘Zero’, her upcoming movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Zero is releasing on December 21.