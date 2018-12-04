New Captain Marvel trailer shows Nick Fury without eyepatch

Marvel Studios on Monday released second trailer for Captain Marvel featuring Brie Larson in the title role as well as in the role of the comic hero's alter ego, Carol Danvers.

The first trailer which arrived in September has been viewed 46 million timss on Youtube.

In the latest trailer we see the Captain Marvel fight an older woman in a moving bus as well as battle in space.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of how Carol became Captain Marvel and shows Samuel Jackson's Nick Fury without his eyepatch.

Th movie is all set hit theaters on March 8 next year.