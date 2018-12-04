close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 4, 2018

Sophie Turner steals limelight at Priyanka-Nick' Sangeet: see viral pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

MUMBAI: Game of Thrones star and Joe Jonas' fiancee Sophie Turner left the guests  spellbound with Desi dancing moves at Priyanka and Nick Jonas' sangeet.

Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law-to-be Sophie Turner was  looking gorgeous in a stunning red embroidered Lehenga. Game of Thrones actor's captive look added to  her performance that mesmerized the fans. 

A picture of her, dancing at Priyanka and Nick Jonas' sangeet, was shared on designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Instagram account.


The 22-year-old star selected  an embroidered red lehenga along with a gold maangtika and matching red-golden footwear for the event.

On Sunday, Priyanka had shared  videos from the ceremony held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, wearing a beautiful embroidered-sequinned sari while Nick was dressed in a midnight blue silk kurta.

View this post on Instagram

It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas /: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on


Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married as per Christian rituals on December 1 and on December 2, a wedding as per Hindu traditions were held. The sangeet ceremony was followed by a spectacular mehendi on Saturday.


