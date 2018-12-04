Sophie Turner steals limelight at Priyanka-Nick' Sangeet: see viral pics

MUMBAI: Game of Thrones star and Joe Jonas' fiancee Sophie Turner left the guests spellbound with Desi dancing moves at Priyanka and Nick Jonas' sangeet.

Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law-to-be Sophie Turner was looking gorgeous in a stunning red embroidered Lehenga. Game of Thrones actor's captive look added to her performance that mesmerized the fans.



A picture of her, dancing at Priyanka and Nick Jonas' sangeet, was shared on designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Instagram account.







The 22-year-old star selected an embroidered red lehenga along with a gold maangtika and matching red-golden footwear for the event.

On Sunday, Priyanka had shared videos from the ceremony held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, wearing a beautiful embroidered-sequinned sari while Nick was dressed in a midnight blue silk kurta.





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married as per Christian rituals on December 1 and on December 2, a wedding as per Hindu traditions were held. The sangeet ceremony was followed by a spectacular mehendi on Saturday.



