WATCH: MS Dhoni shakes a leg with daughter during his break from cricket

After steering away from cricket arenas, former Indian captain MS Dhoni is keeping himself occupied with something of much more significance –his family.



The cricketing champ recently turned to Instagram to show what has been keeping him so busy lately and the post is warming hearts of fans all around.

In the video unveiled, wearing a Manchester United jersey, Dhoni can be seen shaking a leg with his daughter Ziva as she teaches her father how to dance.

"Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006," read the caption.

Ziva had made an appearance on her world-famous dad’s Instagram earlier as well as the two were spotted engaged in a conversation in two different languages –Bhojpuri and Tamil.



The wicket-keeper batsman was recently left out of the Indian T20 squad following his subnormal performance in the series with England subsequent to Asia Cup.

