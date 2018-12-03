'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' to return next year, trailer released

Greendale’s darkness is heading back our way with more fire, blood and magic. Netflix has just dropped the first trailer of 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2'.

Season 1 has left the audience wondering over lots of ends untied and season 2 is expected to bring more chaos for them. From the first look of season 2 we can see that Madam Satan and the Weird Sisters will make a victory and return. Sabrina is going to have a fling with Nick and even more demons are headed to Greendale.

Till now, there are no signs of any rumored Riverdale crossover in the trailer, but that necessarily doesn’t mean that viewers are done with the magical dreams of Betty Cooper- Sabrina Spellman crime solving episode.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 will consist of 10 episodes and will be streaming on Netflix from April 5, 2019.