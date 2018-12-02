Huawei Nova 4 tackles the camera notch problem with hole-punch camera display

The camera notch on the iPhone X that was getting termed ‘odd’ by critiques has been tactfully dealt with by Huawei Nova 4 with a hole-punch camera, which has already been spotted in person.



While details of the new model remain under murkiness, the camera notch certainly has garnered eyeballs as it is tactfully placed as hole-punch at the top left corner of the screen.

The company’s first phone to feature a hole-punch camera has already spotted in the hands of Chinese singer Jackson Yee during a live stream of his 18th birthday.

Having said this, Samsung is jumping on the bandwagon as well as it confirmed earlier this month that a similar design of ‘Infinity-O’ was in the making for the upcoming Galaxy sets.