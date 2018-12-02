Pictures: Bollywood gathers under one roof to celebrate DeepVeer's third reception

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The entire B-Town gathered under one roof on Saturday to celebrate the union of two Bollywood superstars, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in their third reception held in Mumbai.
Soon after, pictures have started pouring from the star-studded affair with Bollywood bigwigs carousing the night away and celebrating the new beginning of the power couple.
Here is who attended:
The entire B-Town gathered under one roof on Saturday to celebrate the union of two Bollywood superstars, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in their third reception held in Mumbai.
Soon after, pictures have started pouring from the star-studded affair with Bollywood bigwigs carousing the night away and celebrating the new beginning of the power couple.
Here is who attended: