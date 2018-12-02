Deepika and Ranveer's Bollywood reception: First look revealed!

The festivities for one of the biggest weddings of the year continue with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosting their third reception for their friends in Bollywood in Mumbai on Saturday.

The first-look released of the duo shows them drifting from the traditional guise and embodying elegance with fans going head over heels over the classy semblance.

The newly-wedded bride sizzled in a red customized gown by Zuhair Murad with a long veil and matching stilettos while the Simmba actor rocked a tuxedo by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

The reception was attended by bigwigs from all around B-Town including Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Varujn Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and many others.



Reports revealed that the reception had a guest list reaching 800 people which consisted of crew members as well as other dignitaries from the industry.