Beauty queens from India, Pakistan spread the message of peace

In the midst of the increasing political tension between India and Pakistan, beauty queens from the two states have come forth with the message of harmony with a beautiful picture shared via social media.



India's Miss Diva Supranational 2018 Aditi Hundia and Miss Supranational Pakistan 2018 Anzhelika Tahir are currently participating in Miss Supranational 2018 pageant in Poland.

Anzhelika Tahir shared a beautiful picture on Instagram where she is posing with Aditi and both of them can be seen holding flags Anzhelika wrote that they hope one day all wars will stop, every conflict will be solved and the world will be in peace.

Aditi also wrote, "Divided by nation, united by Supra sending truckloads of love from India."

The picture surely sends a positive message across the border as the two countries and tries to bridge the gaps and come closer.

This year in November, Miss Supranational held a competition in Poland, where all the Miss Supranational queens from around the world participated.