Fast & Furious family pays tribute to Paul Walker on 5th death anniversary

It’s been 5 years since Paul Walker’s tragic departure from this world. In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, Paul’s Brother Caleb, talked about the documentary I Am Paul Walker, which has just released on VOD today.



“They have been amazing”, Caleb said while talking about how the Fast and Furious franchise has treated Paul’s family.

Every single one of them has been there for all of my family. I don’t live in LA, nor am I in the industry anymore so I don’t get to see them as much as I’d like. But I love hearing the stories they tell. Vin [Diesel] and Tyrese [Gibson] have some absolute hilarious experiences with him. But Cody [Walker] living in LA and being in the industry has really been able to continue a great relationship with all of them. We call Vin our Godfather and Tyrese is like an older brother from another mother. They also continue to help build awareness for Paul’s legacy ROWW — Reach Out Worldwide.”

Tyrese Gibson and other stars of the Fast & Furious film franchise posted online tributes to their late friend and co-star Paul Walker, five years to the day of his death.

Walker died in a car crash in Valencia, California, north of Los Angeles, on Nov. 30, 2013. He was 40 years old. He was survived by his parents, four siblings and a daughter, MeadowWalker, who is now 20.

Gibson, 39, shared on his Instagram page a photos of the him and Walker together as well as footage of himself standing onstage at the 2015 Noble Awards beside fellow Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, who gave an emotional speech remembering the actor.

"5 years ago today we all woke up to a nightmare......." Gibson wrote. "Believe me it's still very real for all of us that knew him and loved him personally....."

"Something that would make you smile today.... His I am Paul Walker Documentary was just released today on itunes......" Gibson continued. "Please keep praying for the WALKER family especially his daughter @meadowwalker who's one of the strongest most resilient angels out there!!"

Vin Diesel shared a picture to Instagram showing Walker along with the words, “always in our hearts”.



Jordana Brewster played Walker’s love interest in the franchise and shared his picture on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “5 years without you today. I miss you. I love you.”

Following Walker’s death during filming of Furious 7, producers digitally superimposed his face on to his brothers’ performances after they stepped in to help complete the film.

The movie’s ending features a modified scene in which Walker’s character drives off into the sunset.

His character is still alive in the Fast And The Furious universe and was mentioned twice in 2017’s The Fate Of The Furious.

...



