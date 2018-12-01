Image of the Samsung Galaxy S10's screen protector leaked

An image of the Samsung Galaxy S10’s screen protector has been leaked via Twitter. The tweet captioned the single word “ Beyond”, which is the codename Samsung uses for the S10 phone series. The image features the screen protector that has barely visible bezels and there is no sign of the much-maligned notch.



Those who don’t like the notches and chins are quite happy with the news, as neither of them can be seen in the image. Also the lovers of narrow bezels can rejoice over it because the screen protector has the thinnest “barely there” bezels possible. Undoubtedly, Samsung has increased the pricing in regard to design for the next round of Galaxy flagship.

The numbers of Galaxy S10 related leaks have started to bring a clear picture of what users can now expect from Samsung. The details about the likely camera setups for the phones have been published earlier and there have been some surprising further news about the phone specifications (one model could feature a possible 12 GB of RAM and 1TB storage). An impressive looking Samsung Exynos 9820 chip is also expected to be a part of this highly anticipated series’ software.

The South Korean manufacturer is expected to reveal the Galaxy S10 devices in February2019.