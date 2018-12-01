Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das bag trophies at Asia Pacific Screen Awards for Manto

After the soaring success of Manto, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and filmmaker Nandita Das have bagged themselves trophies at the 12th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA).



The 44-year-old actor after delivering an exceptional performance essaying the avatar of the highly celebrated Pakistani writer Saadat Hassan Manto, scored himself the title of the ‘Best Performance by an Actor’.

“Honoured to have received Best Performance By An Actor Award by ASPA 2018 for my favourite film Manto. This one is Special, winning for the second time. Thank you Asia Pacific Screen Award and thank you Nandita Das for believing in me,” he stated in a tweet.

On the other hand, the 49-year-old actor and director Nandita Das also won big, getting awarded for achievements in films in the Asia Pacific region.

She also took to Twitter to express gratitude on her feat saying: “Honoured to get the FIAPF APSA Award for the life and work choices I have made. Feeling encouraged to continue to tell the stories that needed to be told.”

The biopic on the acclaimed and notorious writer was released earlier this year in September and stars Rajshri Deshpande and Rashika Dugal alongside Siddiqui.



