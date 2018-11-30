Hugh Jackman announces first world tour

On Thursday, Jackman in an appearance on Today Show, revealed that he's going on a world tour in 2019, performing songs from his hit movies The Greatest Showman and musicals such as Les Miserables, The Boy From Oz, and Oklahoma!



"It's not Wolverine The Musical. Not yet," he teased of his big announcement, before revealing, "I am doing a big arena tour."

Jackman called the tour, titled as 'The Man. The Music. The Show' a dream come true.

"I'm singing, I'm dancing, I'm telling stories. I'm on the back nine of my life now, and this is about the front nine, the good parts of it, anyway."

The Greatest Showman has grossed $A600 million worldwide and it's soundtrack topped the charts in several countries including the US, Australia, the UK and Japan. The album also reached number one on iTunes in over 77 countries.

Jackman has been a star across Broadway and film; he won a Tony award in 2004 for his performance in the musical The Boy From Oz and starred in Baz Luhrmann's Australia alongside his good friend Nicole Kidman.

His performance as Jean Valjean in the 2012 film version of Les Misérables won him a Golden Globe and Academy Award and BAFTA nominations.

Jackman will perform songs from these musicals on the tour, which will visit Manchester on 24 May, Birmingham on 27 May and London on 2 and 3 June. Tickets go on sale at 9am on 7 December.