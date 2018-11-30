Moscow’s central street to be adorned with giant Christmas tree

MOSCOW: On December 2, the decoration of Moscow streets will begin, including the placement of a 30-meter-long Christmas tree on the Lubyanskaya Square in central Moscow, head of the company responsible for New Year decorations in Moscow Yelena Zaytseva told reporters.



"One of the most large-scale projects is decorating the Lubyanskaya Square. A thirty-meter-long Christmas tree and seven smaller trees will be placed there, and the entire square will be covered by an illuminated canopy 60 meters in diameter. We will start to place decorations on the Lubyanskaya Square starting December 2," she said.

The Christmas tree will be decorated with over two thousand red and golden Christmas ornaments, the company’s head added. Besides, a decorative grotto will be constructed on the Pushkinskaya Square.

"All this became possible after the reconstruction of Moscow, there are many pedestrian zones now," she said.

Earlier, it was reported that Moscow workers finished construction of 120 open ice rinks with artificial ice. There will be over 1,400 ice rinks in Moscow this winter, both with artificial and natural ice.

Over 3,800 infrastructure objects will function in Moscow in the winter. Besides ice rinks, there will be 384 ski trails with the total length of almost 600 kilometers, 264 ice slides and icehouses, as well as 50 locations for ice hole swimming.