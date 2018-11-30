Israel carries out airstrikes in Syria

Israel has reportedly carried out airstrikes in Southern Syria targeting Iranian militias, in its first publicized strike since September 16, when Syria’s aerial defense system mistakenly targeted the plane after an attack by the Israeli air force near the Syrian city of Latakia.



Citing military sources, Syrian television said its air force had “successfully repelled enemy targets,” but did not specifically identify the enemy or the targets. The Saudi-owned TV network Al Arabiya reported that Israeli planes had attacked positions held by Iranian militias near the town of Kiswah, south of the capital, Damascus.

The Israeli army did not claim responsibility for the bombardment and declined to comment on the report.

The Israeli army said a missile was fired at the Golan Heights, but that it remains unclear whether the projectile fell in Israel.

"In the course of Syrian ground-to-air missile fire, (Israel's) air defences sighted a single trajectory toward an open area of the Golan Heights," it said in a statement carried by Haaretz.

"At this stage it remains unclear whether there was indeed an impact in our territory. Our forces are scouring the area."

With the presence of Iranian and Hezbollah forces, Israel’s northern front has become the IDF’s number one priority. Working to prevent the entrenchment of Iranian forces and the transfer of advanced weaponry to Hezbollah, the Israel Air Force has admitted to carrying out hundreds of airstrike in Syria.