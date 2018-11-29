PTI government will create 10 million jobs in its tenure: Asad Umar

Islamabad: Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will create 10 million job opportunities for youth during its tenure.



Asad Umar while addressing the ceremony to mark PTI’s 100 days in power said, "PM Imran Khan is ready to take U-turn for welfare of country."

Pakistan will sign agreement with IMF while keeping national interest on top besides exploring alternate options for economic relief, he asserted.

Providing the economic performance in PTI's 100 days, Asad Umar said, "Monthly deficit of $2 billion is reduced to $1 billion."

The minister added government will increase the existing 1,73,000 Small Industries to 7,00,000 in coming 4 years, while the existing loan of Rs 425 Billion for the industries will be increased to 2500 Billion Rupees.