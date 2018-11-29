Shazaf Fatima's 'A Firefly in the Dark' to become a TV series

A budding name in the Pakistani literary scene, Shazaf Fatima Haider is reaching new heights at a swift pace, with her latest novel ‘A Firefly in the Dark’ getting adapted into a TV series.

The acclaimed author had turned to Twitter to publicize the news of her story getting transitioned on-screen with an upcoming TV series.

“Very excited to announce that A Firefly in the Dark is becoming a TV series. I still balk at the ‘for the entire universe and for all perpetuity’ but. Sleep deprivation and some amount of nervousness in my smile while I sign the contract here,” read her tweet.

Moreover, it was revealed that since the rights were acquired by an Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio who established a production house earlier this year, the series will be limited to an Indian audience.

The novel that hit bookshelves this year in April is centered on the life of a young girl with the twists of supernatural elements as the tales narrated by her grandmother mingle into reality. The girl’s father encounters an accident while her mother battles depression, due to which she lives with her grandmother.

Shazaf’s first novel, How It Happened, published in 2012 challenged the society’s matrimonial standards set by the elders.