Daily Horoscope For Thursday, November 29, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Today’s New Moon urges you to observe your style of communicating. Are you clear in your communications? Do others understand you?

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Each New Moon is a chance to make resolutions. Today’s New Moon is about money, earnings and possessions. Do you know what your financial worth is?

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)This is the second New Moon in your sign this year – most rare indeed! Ask yourself how you can improve the image you create in the world.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

In your quest for happiness, it is slowly dawning on you that making others happy makes you happiest. It’s a roundabout truth that can’t be disputed.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Friendships not only make your life feel richer, they improve your health. What kind of friend are you to your friends? What can you do to be a better friend to your friends?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your relationship with bosses, parents, teachers and authority figures is important because authority figures surround us all. Are you quick to rebel, or are you cooperative?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

What further education and training can you get to improve your job? What education or travel could you undertake that would enhance your life?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This might be the best day in the year to think about disputes about shared property, inheritances and insurance matters. Are you doing everything you can to help yourself?

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

What can you do to improve your partnerships and closest friendships? This is the best day of the year to give this question some serious thought.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Make two resolutions today: One is about how you can improve your health. The second is about how you can improve your job or the way you do your job.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It’s important to balance our work with play, but too often, we forget to play like children and express our creativity. What can you do to get in touch with that playful side?

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Today’s New Moon is the perfect day to make a resolution about how to improve your home and how to improve your family relationships. What are two things you can do?