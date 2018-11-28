PM Imran reiterates PTI government will take Pakistan out from economic challenges

SIALKOT: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday vowed to take the country forward and turnaround its economy through increased investment in human resource development and provision of higher and quality education to the youth.



“Higher education and rise of a country are inter-linked. The main reason behind the countries which are moving forward is knowledge economy,” he said while speaking at the opening ceremony of a new campus of women university here.

The prime minister cited the example of Singapore, which he said despite having a small population of over five million as against Pakistan’s 210 million, invested in education and its annual exports stood at $ 330 billion in contrast with our annual exports of $ 24 billion.

The annual budget of a single university in Singapore was more than that of the budget of all universities in Pakistan, he remarked, adding only those nations went up who invested in human resource and their value addition.

He further said the United States also emerged as a super power only after its universities created large number of graduates in the 20th century, which contributed a lot in its rise.

He said as with the advancement in Information Technology the world was changing and different modern things like Artificial Intelligence were coming, there was a need to focus on higher education in Pakistan as well to achieve progress.

The prime minister said fast growing population and less resources was one of the major problems being faced by Pakistan, the country’s human resource could be utilized for economic growth and development through higher and quality education as well as value addition.

He said Pakistan which was moving ahead with fast development some 50 years back was now lagging behind in the region in terms of development.

The prime minister said the present government which took over the rein of country’s affairs in difficult economic situation was taking measures to put on the right direction and would, Insha Allah, take it out from the economic challenges.

He described the country’s youth and children as an “asset” and vowed to make maximum investment in education.

“Instead of inaugurating roads, I will, Insha Allah, cut ribbons of universities,” he remarked.