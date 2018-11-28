A new picture of Deepika Padukone’s pre-wedding event goes viral

A new picture from Deepika Padukone’s pre-wedding function has emerged on social media as shared by many fan accounts on Wednesday.



Deepika’s unseen picture has surfaced on internet which looks like it’s from a pre-wedding ceremony. The actress looks breathtaking.

In the picture posted by many fanpages on social media, the 32 years old actress can be seen being carefree, laughing and enjoying to the fullest with friends and family.

Deepika and Ranveer got married on 14 and 15 November at Lake Como, Italy and will host their second wedding reception today in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the designer Sabyasachi who designed Deepika’s lehnga for her Konkani wedding and also Ranveer’s sherwani for the same event shared videos of how these two dresses were made, on their social media today.