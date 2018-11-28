Pakistan introduces multirole drone to the world in IDEAS 2018

Pakistan has introduced to the world its indigenously built multi-role drone to the world during the ongoing Defence Exhibition IDEAS 2018 in Karachi.



According to Geo News, Vice Chief Of Naval Staff Kaleem Shaukat inaugurated the launching ceremony of the unmanned aircraft called "Burraq".

Built by Global Industrial Defence Solution, the drone is capable of flying at the altitude of 16000 feet for up to ten hours.

The multirole drone is very effective in hunting the enemy especially terrorists. The Pakistan Army is witness to its effectiveness in the field..