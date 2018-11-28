close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 28, 2018

Pakistan introduces multirole drone to the world in IDEAS 2018

File photo

Pakistan has introduced to the world its   indigenously built  multi-role drone to the world during the ongoing Defence Exhibition IDEAS 2018 in Karachi.

According to Geo News, Vice Chief Of Naval Staff Kaleem Shaukat inaugurated the launching ceremony of the unmanned aircraft called "Burraq".

Built by Global Industrial Defence Solution, the drone is capable of flying at the altitude of 16000 feet for up to  ten hours.

The multirole drone is very effective in hunting the enemy  especially terrorists.  The Pakistan Army is witness to its effectiveness in the field..

