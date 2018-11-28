Netflix announces plans to adapt Roald Dahl stories

Selections of adored Roald Dahl classics are set to get the Netflix treatment next year. The streaming service has announced that they will be animating some of the author’s most beloved stories.



“Netflix will bring together the highest quality creative, visual, and writing teams to extend the stories in this first-of-its-kind slate of premium animated event series and specials for audiences of all ages and for families to enjoy together,” according to the press release.

On Tuesday, Netflix confirmed it had secured the rights for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, The BFG, The Twits, Matilda, George’s Marvellous Medicine, Boy: Tales of Childhood, Going Solo, The Enormous Crocodile, The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me, Henry Sugar, Billy and the Minpins, The Magic Finger, Esio Tro, Dirty Beasts, and Rhyme Stew.

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories,” said Roald Dahl’s widow, Felicity Dahl. “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

“Immersing ourselves in the extraordinary worlds of Roald Dahl stories has been an honour and a massive amount of fun, and we are grateful for the trust the Roald Dahl Story Company and the Dahl family have placed in our team to deliver more moments of shared joy to families around the world,” said Melissa Cobb, Netflix’s vice president of kids and family content. “We have great creative ambition to reimagine the journeys of so many treasured Dahl characters in fresh, contemporary ways with the highest quality animation and production values.”

Netflix confirmed that production will begin on the first of the Dahl animated series in 2019, but no schedule has been announced.



