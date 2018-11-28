Is Dwayne Johnson attending Nick-Priyanka's wedding ceremony in India?

The upcoming grand nuptials of superstar Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas have kept everyone glued to every single detail that surface from time to time.



Priyanka and Nick are all set to tie the knot in the first week of December at the regal Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple has so far been tight-lipped on the guest lists expected to make an appearance at the ceremony but according to recent hearsay Priyanka’s Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson has been invited to the wedding.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson will be attending Nick-Priyanka’s wedding festivities in Jodhpur.

Dwayne has worked with Priyanka in Baywatch’ and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ respectively. Dwayne had joked in the past that he was the one responsible for bringing the two together.

Nick and Priyanka will have two wedding ceremonies as per Christian and Hindu traditions and two receptions accordingly.

The ceremony is to be preceded by mehndi, sangeet, haldi and cocktail party scheduled for November 30 and December 1 respectively.