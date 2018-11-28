close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 28, 2018

Live updates: Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov, 18
Prime Minister Imran Khan  is all set to perform the ground-breaking of the four kilometre-long Kartarpur Corridor today (Wednesday).

The ceremony would be attended by an Indian delegation and  ambassadors of several countries as well as  local Sikh leaders.

Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also attend the ceremony.

Related story:  The historic importance of Kartarpur border for Sikhs

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesman  on Wednesday shared on  his Twitter account  picture of some guests including diplomats  of  different countries  who flew from Islamabad to Lahore on a special flight to attend the ceremony .

Related story:   PM to perform ground-breaking of Kartarpur Corridor

"The world comes together for the #Pakistankartarpurspirit - diplomats attending the groundbreaking ceremony by PM #ImranKhan ," he said  in Tweet . 

The caption accompanied   multiple pictures of  diplomats  next to an aircraft .

In his first tweet from the Islamabad airport, Dr Mohammad Faisal wrote: "The journey begins. We move towards the peace which has remained elusive. A huge success for #Pakistan. A dream coming true for the Sikhs #Kartarpur #Islamabad

#PakistanKartarpurSpirit"

According to Geo News, the prime minister will be  accompanied by  some members of his  cabinet and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.


