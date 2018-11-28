Live updates: Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to perform the ground-breaking of the four kilometre-long Kartarpur Corridor today (Wednesday).

The ceremony would be attended by an Indian delegation and ambassadors of several countries as well as local Sikh leaders.

Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also attend the ceremony.

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesman on Wednesday shared on his Twitter account picture of some guests including diplomats of different countries who flew from Islamabad to Lahore on a special flight to attend the ceremony .

"The world comes together for the #Pakistankartarpurspirit - diplomats attending the groundbreaking ceremony by PM #ImranKhan ," he said in Tweet .

The caption accompanied multiple pictures of diplomats next to an aircraft .

In his first tweet from the Islamabad airport, Dr Mohammad Faisal wrote: "The journey begins. We move towards the peace which has remained elusive. A huge success for #Pakistan. A dream coming true for the Sikhs #Kartarpur #Islamabad

#PakistanKartarpurSpirit"

According to Geo News, the prime minister will be accompanied by some members of his cabinet and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.



