Hockey World Cup 2018: Shah Rukh Khan narrates his 'Chak De India' dialogue

Hockey World Cup 2018 starts today with its opening ceremony which was attended by all 16 team captains.



Bollywood mega stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and AR R Rahman mesmerized the crowd at Kalinga Stadium with their performances.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared open the ceremony today in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made an entrance standing in a chariot and addressing the crowd. After meeting with all the 16 captains he delivered his famous ’70 minute’ dialogue from his movie ‘Chak De India’.

Dance Queen, Madhuri Dixit then took the stage and act out a magical musical performance of ‘Earth Song’ along with around 800 school children. The act was a tribute to mother earth.

After Madhuri, singer and composer, A R Rahman performed many hit songs.

The ceremony ended with Hockey World Cup’s official song which was sung and composed by Rahman and written by Gulzar.