Indian playback singer Mohammed Aziz passes away

Playback singer Mohammed Aziz passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. He was 64.

The singer breathed his last at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, Indian Express reported.

Mohammed Aziz was part of the music industry for the past three decades. He did playback singing in Hindi, Bengali and Odia films, apart from several stage shows and concerts in India and abroad.

With a strong influence of legend Mohammad Rafi, Aziz made his singing debut with Bengali film Jyoti. His first Hindi project was Ambar in 1984.

Music composer Anu Malik gave him his big break by offering him the chance to croon two songs for Amitabh Bachchan in Mard.

Aziz was very close to Laxmikant-Pyarelal with whom he had several successful collaborations. His other associations included Kalyanji-Anandji, RD Burman, Naushad, O. P. Nayyar and Bappi Lahiri among others.

His most memorable tracks have been duets with Anuradha Paudwal, Asha Bhonsle and Kavita Krishnamurthy in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Some of his popular songs are “My Name Is lakhan”, “Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka”, “Aap Ke Aa Jane Se”, “Main Teri Mohabbat Main” and “Dil Le Gayi Teri Bindiya”.