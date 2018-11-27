Pakistani woman entrepreneur bags BAFTA award for women empowerment chatbot

A Pakistani woman entrepreneur’s chatbot ‘Aurat Raaj’ - that advocates women empowerment in all its glory - has recently bagged the prestigious BAFTA award.

Put forth by creators Saba Khalid and Tino Hahn, Aurat Raaj serves as a Pakistani digital platform that seeks to educate women.

At the center of the chatbot is a character named Raaji who tackles taboos, stereotypes and myths about sex and reproductive health of women (and men) from developing countries.

The platform was nominated in the Artificial Intelligence (AI): empowering the future category, and won the coveted tve Global Sustainability Film Award at the BAFTAs for their animated series ‘The Ultimate Survivor’.

Speaking to a publication founder Saba said, “Our team is very excited. This is proof that our vision is supported locally and globally. We're going to continue to use artificial intelligence and animation to deliver our progressive ideas about health, safety and hygiene."

The tve Global Sustainability Film Awards is a film competition of sorts where institutions and companies are recognised for their efforts of portrayal of solutions for sustainability.

The competition was inaugurated on 11 May and concluded in a black-tie awards ceremony on stage at BAFTA in London’s Piccadilly on 26 November.