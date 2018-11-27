Ranveer Singh is donning a Pakistani designer in latest shoot

While Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been dropping jaws with his peculiar and dazzling taste in fashion, it looks like the actor has now paired up with a Pakistani designer.

In the upcoming cover of Filmfare magazine, the 34-year-old Padmaavat star can be seen sizzling, dressed in an attire that has been designed on this side of the border by acclaimed Pakistani designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.

While fans all around were swooning over the megastar's look, Pakistani fans were specifically ecstatic about the collaboration between the two countries.

The newly-wedded groom is rocking an all-black look with a net shirt with floral embroidery, paired with a long black coat with crewel work.

Earlier in August, Ranjha had dropped hints as well of a Bollywood hero getting featured in his ensemble saying: “Something is brewing between the two borders. Mohsin Naveed Ranjha is super excited to reveal who the new face of his upcoming campaign is. We’re at the edge of our seat from anticipation! How excited are you?”



Soon after, the famed designer had also unveiled a selfie with the Simmba actor with the caption: “To do something different and achieve great heights, one shouldn’t be afraid to explore (these)’ says our Creative Director about his upcoming shoot with heartthrob.”









