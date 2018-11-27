Aamir Khan quits Saare Jahan Se Accha because of Mahabharata

Aamir Khan was the first choice for Rakesh Sharma biopic, Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. But, he backed out and Shah Rukh Khan came on board. The Saare Jahaan se Accha writer revealed that Aamir Khan gave up the role because of Mahabharta.



After the failure of Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir is consumed by Mahabharaat. Present at the 2nd edition of Cinestaan India's Storyteller Script Contest 2018, Aamir Khan was asked about Saare Jahaan Se Accha. He said,

“I think it's a great and wonderful script. I am a huge fan of Rakesh (Sharma) and it's a wonderful story. I feel sad that I am not able to do it, which is why I actually called up Shah Rukh and said that it's a wonderful story and you should hear it'. I am really happy that he liked it and he is doing it so, all my best wishes for their project.”

The film, which was earlier called Salute, would have marked a reunion for Anjum and Aamir 20 years after their previous collaboration Ghulam (1998), which was their first film together.

“Frankly speaking, I was very keen that Aamir does it and he, at that moment, had liked it. We had discussed a lot. We had a lot of hopes for it but unfortunately (there was) the larger project of Mahabharata, which he was consumed by,” said Anjum.

According to a recent news report, Mahabharata would be a seven part long web series for which Aamir Khan would be flying to the USA to develop the script. The reports also suggested that he would be playing the role of Lord Krishna.

'Saare Jahaan Se Accha', will be directed by Mahesh Mathai and written by Anjum Rajabali. Ronnie Screwvala will produce the film, along with Siddharth Roy Kapur, under the RSVP films and Roy Kapur Films banners respectively.

“Saare Jahaan Se Achha will go on floor in February and I have been very excited about the film because like Aamir said, I have also been a big fan of Rakesh and now he is a good friend also,” said Rajabali.