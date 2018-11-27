Jacqueline Fernandez's week-long detox diet is a recipe for good health & beautiful skin

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her fit physique and flawless looks. The 33-year-old former Miss Sri Lanka Universe has a huge fan following from around the world with 23 million followers on Instagram.



The Judwaa 2 actress is known to have a meticulous diet and fitness regimen that she never compromises on. Before the festive Christmas and New Year season sets in, Jacqueline observes a detox week and is giving away some motivation to her followers.

The actress posted a number of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories, which showed the beauty loading up on a number of green vegetables and healthy carbohydrates as well as a recipe for gorgeous skin.

Here's everything that we could glean from her Instagram stories:

1. Green Veggies for Detox: Eating your greens is important for a healthy mind and body, especially if you want to flush out toxins from your body. Jacqueline's pick of green vegetables includes spinach, red and yellow bell peppers and sweet potato.

2. Quinoa as Healthy Carbohydrates: Jacqueline is including raw quinoa in her diet. The high-carbohydrate food is also rich in proteins and fiber. This makes quinoa incredibly filling and has a low glycaemic index, which means it's absorbed slowly in the body.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar with Turmeric and Ginger for Healthy Skin: Want to get Jacqueline Fernandez's glowing skin? Here's one recipe that she uses: Apple cider vinegar with turmeric and ginger. All three ingredients are incredible for anyone on a detox diet. Both turmeric and ginger have anti-inflammatory properties and are great for a healthy skin as well as a healthy immune system.

4. A small cup of tea: In her third story, she reveals that actually drinks tea or as it is better known as Chai. She can be seen enjoying a small cup of tea just like everyone else showing that she is also a chai lover like most of us.

This diet is good for a balanced detox, as it has a mix of healthy carbohydrates and important micro-nutrients that come with consuming vegetables and other healthy ingredients.