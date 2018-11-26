CJP says dams’ funds initiative a movement for humanity

LONDON: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has said that the dam fund for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams is property of the public, “and I will make sure to hand it over to secure hands before I leave”.

Addressing a dam fundraising gathering here in London arranged by UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the CJP said that the dams fund initiative has become a movement and a movement of this magnitude cannot be shut down or rolled back easily.

The CJP said that when people realise that their future and the future of their children is at stake then they own the movement. “I don’t see any reason why it will fail after my retirement. I cannot imagine that anyone will even imagine closing it down or even think about it.” He said the dams initiative is for humanity and it related to lives of tens of millions of people.

He said the fact that no dam was built for 40 years was criminal negligence.

Pledges of

The Chief Justice of Pakistan proposed a re-imposition of tax on the top-up of prepaid mobile phone cards to collect funds for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

The top judge said: “It will not be appropriate to impose taxes to collect funds for the construction of dams, however, we had earlier suspended the withholding tax on the top-up of prepaid cards by cellphone service providers and learnt that through this Rs3 billion were saved per month.”

“If the nation allows, then we will re-impose the tax on the top-up of prepaid cards and collect money for the dam fund,” he added.

Justice Nisar urged the nation to put forth their viewpoints on his proposal. “The nation should apprise us of their thoughts on this proposal,” he said.

Terming not constructing dams earlier as criminal negligence, the chief justice said, “A dam needs to be constructed on every inch of Indus River.”

Further, Justice Nisar expressed hope that “one day all four provinces will be in agreement over the construction of Kalabagh Dam”.

“Karachi’s water crisis made me realise how crucial this issue is,” he added. “Tanker mafia and some others have been controlling the water supply in Karachi and in Lahore and Quetta the level of underground water is decreasing,” Justice Nisar asserted.

Stating that he wants to secure the future of the next generations, Justice Nisar said, “The construction of dams is no longer only Pakistan’s campaign but humanity’s.”

The chief justice once again reassured that he will safeguard every penny donated to the dam fund and that he will “leave the nation’s money in safe hands” before he retires. “I will make a company to ensure this,” he added.

“These funds are a loan from the nation and I will hand them over to a trustworthy man before leaving.”

Justice Nisar further thanked the government and those who have contributed to the dam fund.

He lamented that the country has been negligent for not building dams on river Indus and “we will build a dam on every inch of Indus”.

“River Indus belongs to us under the Indus Water Treaty.”

Justice Nisar said the country has spent much time deliberating construction of essential reservoirs and now the time has come to build dams on the river.

He said that water is a hope of life for our coming generations and we have to take steps to save water from being wasted.

Justice Saqib Nisar said that climate change has reduced rains across the world including Pakistan as a result underground water level is falling very sharply.

He said that water level in Pakistan is falling sharply, which has affected daily life in all big and small cities. He said that underground water level in Lahore has fallen to four hundred feet while in Quetta it has fallen to more than 500 feet.

Justice Saqib Nisar said that during a visit to Karachi he took suo motu notice against illegal water hydrants and also took action against water mafia who was selling water to the citizens at a very high price.

He said dam fund campaign has remained highly successful. All including children and elderly persons are enthusiastic on the issue of construction of dams. This is not an ordinary situation but it has become a campaign now.

Chief Justice said that Sikh community from foreign countries, transgender community and children and elderly persons have donated in the Dam Fund.

At the fundraiser, the UKPCCI pledged to donate £1million for the fund.

“Be it earthquakes, floods or the Dengue challenge, British Pakistanis always come forward to help their fellow Pakistanis emotionally as well as financially,” Kamran Kamran Khan of UKPCCI said.

He added: “We have vowed to raise one million pounds for the Dams Fund.” He went on to praise the efforts of the Honourable Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar “The need for Dams has been talked about for more than a decade, but plans to practically collect funds and to materialise the construction were given a new drive not by water experts or ministers but by Pakistan's Honoourable Chief Justice.”

A record amount of £2.3 million was raised for the dams construction at the Geo television Network’s live telethon from Manchester.