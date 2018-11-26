Hollywood meets Bollywood at Mowgli world premier

International stars Christian Bale and Andy Serkis attended the world premier of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle along with famed bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. The hindi dubbed trailer was also released at the premier held in Mumbai, India.



Netflix’s upcoming movie Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle had its world premier on Sunday in Mumbai. The event was filled with stars from Hollywood and Bollywood.

The international cast of the film including Andy Serkis, Christian Bale, Freida Pinto and Rohan Chand were present on the occasion.

Joining them on the red carpet were the Hindi voice cast members including Abhishek Bachcha, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit.

In the hindi version Abhishek voiced Bagheera, Kareena have voiced Kaa, Anil will be giving voice to the free-spirited bear Baloo, Madhuri to Nisha and Jackie Sheroff to Shere Khan.

In the English version, Christian Bale has given his voice for Bagheera and Cate Blanchett for Kaa. Director-actor Andy Serkis has lent his voice for the character of Baloo, Benedict Cumberbatch to Shere Khan.

Indian-American child actor Rohan Chand will be seen as Mowgli, Matthew Rhys is Lockwood and Freida Pinto essays the role of Messua.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle will be released on Netflix on December 7.