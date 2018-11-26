close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 26, 2018
Fire erupts at Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi

KARACHI: Fire broke out at the city’s Bahria Icon Tower on Monday which the firefighters are presently; attempting to extinguish.

According to news reports, fire erupted at the eighth floor of the skyscraper presently under-construction after which three fire engines arrived at the site and are undergoing an attempt to control the blaze.

According to social media users, the roads leading to the tallest building in Pakistan, have been closed down.


