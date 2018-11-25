Ton-up Haris helps Pakistan progress to 274-4

DUBAI: Left-hander Haris Sohail cracked a fighting century to take Pakistan to 274-4 at lunch on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Sohail was unbeaten on 110 for his second Test hundred, and with him Babar Azam was 52 not out for his ninth half century as Pakistan added 67 runs after resuming at 207-4.

Sohail batted with responsibility to anchor the innings after a confusion between him and Azhar Ali in a run out on Saturday, reaching his hundred with a sharp single off spinner Ish Sodhi.

Sohail took 309 balls to reach the three-figure mark and has so far hit 11 boundaries.

Azam ably supported Sohail with the two so far adding 100 for the unfinished fifth wicket stand, taking Pakistan towards a strong first innings total.

Azam has five boundaries and a six to his credit.

Pakistan trail the three-match series 1-0 after losing the first Test in Abu Dhabi by a narrow four-run margin.

New Zealand´s pace-cum-spin attack toiled hard on a lifeless Dubai stadium pitch. Medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme is the pick of the bowlers with 2-40.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who took seven wickets in the first Test, has figures of 1-71.