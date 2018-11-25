close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 25, 2018
Ranveer and Deepika shake a leg at Mumbai wedding party

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov, 18

The newly-wedded duo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are keeping the festive spirit alive with pictures of their wedding party in Mumbai coming afloat and making fans swoon over their love.

The bash planned by the 24-year-old Simmba actor sister Ritika Bhavnani on Saturday was held at Mumbai’s lavish Grand Hyatt and the two could be seen carousing the night away while shaking a leg at the dance floor.

The new bride was gleaming in her elaborate attire decked with heavy traditional jewelry while adorning a floral head piece.

On the other hand, party animal Ranveer was seen donning florid and funky attire by Manish Arora.

View this post on Instagram

Every girl needs a #hairstylist & this #gorgeous girl has two of us!! @georgiougabriel are we the lucky ones or is she ?? thank you @deepikapadukone for calling us your lifelines I knew a naughty boy since he was 4 yrs old!! watched you boys @natebydesign @ranveersingh @rohanshreshtha @cyrusappoo get into & out of trouble together! Here’s to a start of a beautiful phase in your life. Congratulations to you both #deepveer love you both. @anjubhavnani how time flies !! Congratulations to the family too on #deepveerkishaadi !!! #hair #celebrityhairstylist #highlights #beforeandafterhair #haircut #highlights #adfilms #glamorous #stunning #beautiful #caramelhighlights #goldhighlights #shootdairies #bollywood #hairgoals #beauty #hairbyclarabelle #clarabelle #glam

A post shared by Clarabelle Saldanha (@clarabellesaldanha) on


The two had exchanged garlands in an exclusive and lavish ceremony at Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15 and while they’ve held a reception for family and friends in Bengaluru last week, another one for their friends in the industry will be held on November 28 and another on December 1.

