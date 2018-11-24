Pakistan bat in second New Zealand Test

DUBAI: Pakistan won the toss and lost both the openers within an hour of the opening session after opting to bat in the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai on Saturday.



Mohammad Hafeez and Imam-ul-Haq were both removed for nine, caught off Colin de Grandhomme in the slips by Tom Latham.



Both the teams are the same as in the first Test, which New Zealand won by a narrow four-run margin in Abu Dhabi.



The third and final Test is in Abu Dhabi from December 3.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, BJ Watling, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner,

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)